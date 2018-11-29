TODAY'S PAPER
Patient attacks hospital employees, flees, kicks police, cops say

Lonnie Pernell got into a construction vehicle near the hospital and crashed it before being arrested, police said.

St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where a man

St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where a man attacked employees and fled before being arrested, police said. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Newsday Staff
An Amityville man attacked hospital employees, a police officer and an ambulance medical technician before being arrested in Bethpage on Wednesday, police said.

Lonnie Pernell, 22, was getting medical attention during an evaluation at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage about 1:10 p.m. when he pushed an employee to the ground, Nassau County police said in a news release Thursday.

The female employee, 50, suffered injuries to her face and hand, police said. Pernell tackled a second employee coming to help the first. That male employee, 36, suffered a broken hand and injuries to his back, ribs and left knee.

Pernell left and went to an adjacent construction site, where he got into an idling construction vehicle, police said. He drove off and struck another construction vehicle.

A construction employee took Pernell out of the vehicle, police said. Pernell struggled and kicked a police officer and ambulance medical technician before being arrested.

The officer suffered injuries to his right knee and the ambulance medical technician suffered injuries to her right knee, police said.

Pernell is charged with four counts of second-degree assault, second-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, police said. He will be arraigned "when medically practical."

