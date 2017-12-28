TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Robber sought in gunpoint mugging in Bethpage lot

By Newsday Staff
Police are seeking the public’s help finding the robber who mugged a woman at gunpoint earlier this month in a Bethpage parking lot.

The robbery occurred Dec. 12 in front of a Grumman Road West commercial building, police said.

The victim, 64, was walking in the parking lot at 5:20 p.m. “when she was approached by an unknown suspect who pointed a black handgun at her and demanded her wallet,” Nassau County police said Thursday in a news release.

The victim complied and the suspect took her money and “then ordered her to get in her car and drive away,” police said.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said the suspect wore all black clothing “and a black turtleneck shirt pulled up covering the bottom half of his face.”

Detectives urge anyone with information about the robbery to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

