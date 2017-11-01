This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police ask help finding North Amityville hit-run driver

Bicyclist Rolando Hernandez was on southbound Route 110 when he was hit near Nathalie Avenue.

Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help

Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help locating the driver of a vehicle that left the scene after striking a bicyclist on Route 110 at Nathalie Avenue in North Amityville on Sept. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Who hit Rolando Hernandez as he rode his bicycle on Route 110 early one morning last month in North Amityville?

Suffolk County police investigators are hoping someone out there knows the answer — and calls police.

The accident occurred at about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Police said Hernandez was riding his bicycle south on Route 110 near Nathalie Avenue when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, whose driver fled the scene. Hernandez was seriously injured in the accident, police said. The progress of his recovery was not immediately known Wednesday.

Police have released photos of the accident scene. It was not clear if surveillance footage has been retrieved.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

