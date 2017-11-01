Who hit Rolando Hernandez as he rode his bicycle on Route 110 early one morning last month in North Amityville?

Suffolk County police investigators are hoping someone out there knows the answer — and calls police.

The accident occurred at about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Police said Hernandez was riding his bicycle south on Route 110 near Nathalie Avenue when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, whose driver fled the scene. Hernandez was seriously injured in the accident, police said. The progress of his recovery was not immediately known Wednesday.

Police have released photos of the accident scene. It was not clear if surveillance footage has been retrieved.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.