A bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night in North Patchogue, and police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene.

The identity of the victim, who died at the scene, has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Suffolk County police said the bicyclist was riding on North Ocean Avenue, just north of Vehslage Street, when he was struck by a Nissan SUV driven by Ira Dunne, 42, of Selden, at about 9 p.m. Dunne remained at the scene.

But, police said a second vehicle also struck the cyclist — then drove off, failing to stop.

A third vehicle struck the bicycle but not the bicyclist, police said. Like Dunne, that driver also remained at the scene.

Police said Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the crash are looking for information about the driver who fled. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.