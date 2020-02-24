TODAY'S PAPER
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in North Patchogue, police say

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a bicyclist was struck and killed on North Ocean Avenue in North Patchogue Sunday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

A bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night in North Patchogue, and police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene.

The identity of the victim, who died at the scene, has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Suffolk County police said the bicyclist was riding on North Ocean Avenue, just north of Vehslage Street, when he was struck by a Nissan SUV driven by Ira Dunne, 42, of Selden, at about 9 p.m. Dunne remained at the scene.

But, police said a second vehicle also struck the cyclist — then drove off, failing to stop.

A third vehicle struck the bicycle but not the bicyclist, police said. Like Dunne, that driver also remained at the scene.

Police said Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the crash are looking for information about the driver who fled. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

