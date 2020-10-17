﻿A bicyclist who lived in East Patchogue died Friday evening after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, Suffolk police said.

Santos Rivera, 40, was biking north on Americus Avenue in East Patchogue, police said, when a motorist headed in the same direction crashed into him and then drove off.

His death was reported by a 911 caller at about 7:25 p.m., police said.

Police believe the vehicle that hit Rivera is a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage and that it fled westbound on Atlantic Avenue.

Anyone with information should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.