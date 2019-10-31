A Montauk woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police said she struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday evening in Montauk.

The bicyclist, James Usma-Quintero, 28, of Montauk, was transported via Montauk Ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where East Hampton Town police said he was pronounced dead.

Police said driver Lisa L. Rooney, 30, was charged with DWI and faces arraignment Thursday in East Hampton Town Justice Court. It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

Police said Rooney was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado north on Flamingo Avenue when she struck Usma-Quintero as he rode his bicycle north on the road just after 6 p.m. The fatal crash occurred near Falcon Place, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 631-537-7575. All calls will remain confidential.