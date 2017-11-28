TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police: 2 bicyclists sought in thefts from vehicles in Massapequa Park

Nassau police say two males entered multiple vehicles and stole gas cards, sunglasses and personal papers.

By Newsday Staff
Nassau police say they are looking for two bicyclists responsible for multiple thefts from parked vehicles late Sunday into early Monday in Massapequa Park.

The two males “were observed entering vehicles on Violet Street, Rose Street, Balchen Street and Broadway” and removing items such as gas cards, sunglasses and personal papers, Nassau County police said Tuesday in a news release. “The vehicles were a 2015 Suburban, 2012 Lincoln, 2016 Honda, 2015 Nissan, 2004 Acura, 2017 Mercedes-Benz, 2017 Lexus, 1999 Jeep, 2008 Jeep and 2017 Jeep.”

The thefts occurred between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 4:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

One bicyclist was described as “wearing a black colored ski mask, red knit cap, black colored Nike hoodie style sweatshirt, dark pants, brown colored backpack and latex gloves,” police said.

The other bicyclist was “wearing a black colored mask covering half his face, gray colored hoodie style sweatshirt, dark pants and latex gloves,” police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the thefts to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

