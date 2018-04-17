A Massapequa man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a Binghamton University student in a residence hall Sunday night, authorities said.

Michael M. Roque, 20, also a Binghamton University student, was held late Monday night at the Broome County jail, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed he is from Massapequa.

Roque is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Joao Souza, 19, a freshman engineering student, officials with the Binghamton University police said in a late-night alert posted on their website.

Roque had been assigned a public defender and pleaded not guilty Monday night at the Broome County Central Arraignment facility, according to the alert by university police.

According to the court complaint filed Monday in the Town of Vestal, “The said defendant did intentionally stab Joao Souza multiple times with a knife causing his death.”

Reached by telephone Tuesday, Roque’s brother Julio Roque, 22, said the family is struggling to make sense of what happened.

Julio said his parents had traveled up to Binghamton after getting a call from the university.

“When I heard about it yesterday, I couldn’t believe it,” Roque said Tuesday.

Souza was attacked about 10:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Windham Hall residence building, authorities said.

Broome County District Attorney Stephen Cornwell Jr. told reporters after Roque’s arrest, “We absolutely believe this is not a random act,”

Police took Roque into custody after university officials on Monday released surveillance photos of the suspect, his head covered by a hoodie. A university tweet asked people to be on the lookout for a male in a dark, hooded Puma sweatshirt and dark pants.

State Police and forest rangers joined university police searching for the suspect. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Binghamton University’s police chief tweeted that a suspect was in custody.

Souza was from Brazil, university officials told reporters at a Monday news conference.

“I am deeply saddened to write to you regarding last night’s stabbing that led to the death of one of our students, Joao Souza,” Binghamton University president Harvey Stenger said. “The entire campus mourns for him. Our sympathies go out to his friends and family, as well as to his classmates and peers.”

The fatal stabbing comes just over a month after the killing of a student from Long Island. Haley Anderson, 22, who was from Westbury, was strangled on March 9 in the off-campus apartment of a fellow student she had briefly dated, authorities said.

Orlando E. Tercero, 22, is charged in the death, the district attorney said.

With Mark Morales and Lisa Irizarry