A man who fled to Nicaragua was found guilty Friday by a judge in that country of the 2018 killing of Binghamton University student Haley Anderson of Westbury, according to published reports.

Orlando Tercero, 23, was found guilty of femicide, or killing of a woman. He faces 25 to 30 years in prison for Anderson’s slaying, according to both the Binghamton Press and Sun-Bulletin and Binghamton University’s student newspaper, the Pipe Dream.

A video posted on the Press and Sun-Bulletin’s website, shows Broome County Prosecutor Steve Cornwell, with Anderson’s divorced parents, Karen Anderson and Gordon Anderson, as they celebrated the guilty verdict on Friday.

Cornwell said his office worked with the authorities in Nicaragua who tried the suspect in the Central American country where he has dual citizenship, according to the published reports.

Haley Anderson was 22 when she was killed sometime March 8, 2018, by Tercero, who strangled her at his Binghamton apartment, reports said. The two had an on-and-off relationship. Tercero fled to Nicaragua, but the country did not extradite him to New York where he faces a second-degree murder charge for Anderson’s death in Broome County. Tercero was instead tried for femicide in Nicaragua with the help of Cornwell’s office, according to published reports and the video.

“We saw two governments working together, law-enforcement agencies working together and we saw, although not what we wanted, we wanted to have a trial here. But we saw justice take place in a courtroom on an international stage,” Cornwell said in the video.

“When this all started, I just kept my faith in the system, and keeping my faith in the system proved to be the right thing to do,” Karen Anderson said on the video.

Gordon Anderson said on the video, “It’s not over and there will always be emptiness that’s there, but it was nice to see Nicaragua did a professional, bang-up job.” He also cried speaking about what his daughter meant to him. “I don’t know if there is a word for justice because there is no justice for something that is truly … for lack of words, disheartening as this was. It was a great loss, she was a bubble in a sunshiny day — she just made you smile.”

The reports said a sentencing date for Tercero has not been set but will be determined by Nicaraguan and U.S. officials.

Haley Anderson was a nursing student at Binghamton University.