A member of the Bloods gang who was charged with shooting to death a North Bellport teenager after an anti-crime rally in the victim’s hometown 12 years ago pleaded guilty to the slaying Tuesday, officials said.

Trendell Walker, 31, of Riverhead, who authorities said was also known as “Live Wire” and “Debo,” pleaded guilty in the federal courthouse in Central Islip to the murder of Alvin Brothers, 15, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Aug. 7, 2007 as he stood on a corner with several other people, Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, said in a news release.

“Today’s plea demonstrates the department’s unwavering commitment to holding accountable gang members like defendant Walker who show complete disregard for human life,” he said in the release issued shortly after the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke.

Walker’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Walker faces a maximum term of life in prison.

The shooting happened on Night Out Against Crime, which prosecutors said was also a day after Walker was attacked by several young men who attempted to rob him.

“The next day, Walker met with fellow Bloods gang members and devised a plan to retaliate against his assailants,” officials said in the news release. “Walker and other Bloods gang members drove to Bellport, armed with firearms, where they observed Brothers and several young people standing on the corner of Post Avenue and Patchogue Avenue. Walker and other gang members opened fire on the group. Brothers was shot and died from his wounds.”