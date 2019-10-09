TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Alleged Bloods gang members, associates indicted on a charge of violent crimes, Feds say

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Six members of the Bloods street gang members and associates have been charged with multiple violent crimes — including murder, drugs sales and assaults — on the East End, federal officials said.

The defendants were arrested Wednesday morning in several communities on the East End and are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

"Through murder, assaults and drug sales, the members and associates of the Bloods' Red Stone Gorillas posed a grave danger to communities eastern Long Island," said Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. 

All six were charged as part of a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court. Federal authorities said their arrests was the culmination of an investigation into violent gang activity "terrorizing Eastern Long Island communities."

Defendants Jimmy Dean, Roger Foster, Corey Belcher, Willie Belcher and Eric Ross are expected to be arraigned on the new indictment Wednesday afternoon. The gang's alleged leader, Jimmy Dean, and Terrill Latney, were already in custody and will be arraigned at a later day.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Theresa Caputo, the" Long Island Medium," on Wednesday, 'Long Island Medium' gets in the spirit of season 14
Suffolk County officials said they consider the county's $100G Suffolk grant will help restore Argyle Falls
State officials are investigating separation payments made to State urges Long Beach to file official response to audit
Ahmad Khan Rahimi in court in Elizabeth, N.J., NY bomber convicted in shootout with New Jersey police
Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict in Netflix's "The Gold Coast film festival announces lineup
Gary Brown the bak breezway his home in LIers share their home renovation stories
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search