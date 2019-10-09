Six members of the Bloods street gang members and associates have been charged with multiple violent crimes — including murder, drugs sales and assaults — on the East End, federal officials said.

The defendants were arrested Wednesday morning in several communities on the East End and are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

"Through murder, assaults and drug sales, the members and associates of the Bloods' Red Stone Gorillas posed a grave danger to communities eastern Long Island," said Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.

All six were charged as part of a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court. Federal authorities said their arrests was the culmination of an investigation into violent gang activity "terrorizing Eastern Long Island communities."

Defendants Jimmy Dean, Roger Foster, Corey Belcher, Willie Belcher and Eric Ross are expected to be arraigned on the new indictment Wednesday afternoon. The gang's alleged leader, Jimmy Dean, and Terrill Latney, were already in custody and will be arraigned at a later day.