Six members or associates of the Bloods street gang have been indicted on charges of dealing drugs for six years in Babylon and surrounding areas, according to officials.

The six are accused of distributing heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, cocaine and crack cocaine around Babylon between March 2013 and April 2019, officials said Friday. The six often used firearms to protect their turf and narcotics from other street gangs, officials said.

Law enforcement seized more than $120,000 in cash, five semiautomatic handguns, drug paraphernalia and material used to package drugs for distribution, officials said.

The case was a joint investigation by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, officials said.

Eastern District U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement about the case: “Drugs, gangs and guns are a dangerous combination, putting our communities at grave risk. This office and our federal and state law enforcement partners will continue to work tirelessly to remove drug-dealing gang members from our streets.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said: “The success of our coordinated efforts with our law enforcement partners is evident in the takedown of these Blood gang members and associates. We remain committed to arresting those who make a living off of selling illicit drugs and poisoning our communities. Interagency collaboration plays a significant role in creating a safe environment for our residents.”

The superseding indictment announced Friday combined a number of arrests and charges against individuals that began in March, officials said.

Those charged were identified as Rashaan Corbin, known as "Ra" or “Ra Money,” 23, of Mastic; Miles Lamarca, nicknamed “Shaq,” 21, of Babylon; Sharied Legette, known as “Chalk” or “Rico,” 22, of Wyandanch; Alex Murphy, known as “Buddha” or “Tall Guy,” 33, of West Babylon; Taieek Smith, 23, of Wyandanch; and Andre Turner, also known as “X,” 29, of Wyandanch.

The defendants face up to either 40 years or life in prison if convicted.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighbors, a joint federal, state and local law enforcement effort targeting violent crime in neighborhoods.