A federal jury Monday found an alleged Bloods gang leader from Bellport, who "terrorized" Suffolk County neighborhoods, guilty of 48 counts including attempted murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder following a six-week trial.

Howard Davis, 34, who is known as "Mousey" and "Mr. Fedup," faces up to life in prison for his convictions that also include brandishing and discharging firearms, attempted murder, assault, robbery, distribution of controlled substances and obstruction of justice, said Mark J. Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Davis was also convicted in federal court in Central Islip for arranging for the mother of his child to falsely testify before a federal grand jury, Lesko said. Her false testimony led to a 2016 dismissal of a firearms charge.

"With today’s conviction, a jury of his peers has held Davis to account for his long and brutal reign of terror, consisting of standing orders to kill, the shooting of six victims, and the spread of poisonous crack cocaine and heroin in our communities," Lesko said in a statement. "This Office and its law enforcement partners will continue their tireless efforts to eliminate the threats posed by violent defendants like Davis and dangerous street gangs like the Bloods."

Davis’ attorney Christopher Cassar of Huntington could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Prosecutors said Davis directed violence against his rivals, which included issuing orders to kill certain individuals whenever and wherever they were found. Davis was the leader of the Long Island-based G-Shine Bloods set, which engaged in multiple violent crimes and drug trafficking, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and Suffolk County police, officials said.

"Davis was arrested and charged with a litany of violent felony crimes for his barbarous actions, and now his conviction has made the Suffolk County neighborhoods he terrorized safer with one less gang leader calling the shots," said Peter C. Fitzhugh, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations. "Davis clearly lost this game of cat and mouse."