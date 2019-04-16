A leader of the Bloods street gang was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, involvement in two shootings, and possession of a firearm, according to officials.

Michael Smith, 33, of Mastic, a leader of the "Nine Trey" Bloods, sold crack cocaine in Bay Shore, Brentwood, and Central Islip, to dealers, including some fellow Bloods members, and users, from 2008 and 2014, officials said. Smith used his position in the Bloods to buy, process and sell kilograms of the drug, officials added.

In court, Smith admitted to taking part in two shootings.

In one, in November, 2011, Smith argued with one of his drug suppliers in front of a Patchogue bar and shot the dealer in the chest, officials said. The victim survived.

In the second, in June, 2013, Smith and other Bloods went to the Central Islip home of a fellow Bloods member to confront him about his role in a previous shooting.

Smith pointed a gun at the Bloods member, but a bystander “restrained” Smith by noting that there were a number of women and children in the immediate area, officials said.

Smith than ordered another Bloods member with him to shot the man. He did so, officials said, and that victim also survived.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“With today’s sentence, Smith has been held accountable for his ruthless conduct and for profiting from the human misery he perpetuated in Suffolk County by supplying crack,” said Eastern District United State Attorney Richard Donoghue in a statement. “This office, together with our law enforcement partners, will continue to work tirelessly to dismantle violent street gangs in our communities.”

Smith’s attorney, Murry Singer, of Port Washington, declined to comment, afterward.