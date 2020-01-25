Bloods gang member gets 25 years for sex trafficking

A Bloods gang member was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for conducting a sex trafficking operation in Suffolk County from 2014 to 2018, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release.

Abiodun “Abi” Adeleke, 33, of Kings Park, was convicted by a jury Dec. 17 of two counts of sex trafficking as a class B violent felony; three counts of sex trafficking as a class B felony; third-degree promoting prostitution, a class D felony; and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.

“This is a dangerous individual who victimized dozens of women for his own personal gain,” Sini said. “Investigating and prosecuting human traffickers is a top priority of my administration, and this sentence sends a clear message that these predators will be held accountable.”

Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei also sentenced Adeleke to 20 years of post-release supervision.

From January 2014 through August 2018, an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office’s Human Trafficking Team revealed that Adeleke was engaged in a sex trafficking operation throughout the county. The investigation also revealed evidence of several individuals believed to be victims of Adeleke; however, the jury trial pertained to his conduct with respect to two separate victims.

Adeleke was arrested by Suffolk County Police on Aug. 31, 2018, at the Holiday Inn, at 215 Sunnyside Blvd. in Plainview.