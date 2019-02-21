A member of the Bloods accused of racketeering and committing a 2015 shooting was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday in Central Islip federal court.

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York say Jermaine Green, 28, of Roosevelt, opened fire with an assault rifle after he and a fellow Blood spotted a Rollin’ 60s Crip walking down Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt on Nov. 16, 2015. Green believed the Crip was responsible for the 2008 murder of another Bloods member in Roosevelt, according to authorities.

“Green turned a suburban street into a war zone while attempting to murder a rival, firing multiple shots from an assault rifle in broad daylight, endangering not only the intended target but everyone in the vicinity,” said Richard P. Donoghue, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District.

Authorities say nobody was hurt in the 2015 shooting but the front of a nearby delicatessen was struck by several bullets.

Green's attorney, Murray Singer of Port Washington, declined to comment Thursday.

Prosecutors believe Green, also known as “730,” also conspired with other Bloods members and associates to murder Crips during a war the gangs waged in Roosevelt from 2008 to 2016. To fund their activities, prosecutors say, the Bloods engaged in robberies and trafficked crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana throughout Nassau County.

Green was charged with attempted murder and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, racketeering, and discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence in a 14-count indictment unsealed in August 2017 that also accused other Bloods members of plotting to kill rival gang members and other crimes.

Green pleaded guilty to racketeering and discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence in June.

“The men sentenced to federal prison in this case won’t be able to terrorize the Roosevelt community and areas around it any longer," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney said. "They waged a decade long gang war, creating fear and spreading crime at will.”