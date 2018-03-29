TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

DA: 5 with alleged gang ties indicted in sex trafficking ring

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Five suspected members and associates of the Bloods gang have been indicted in a Suffolk sex trafficking ring, prosecutors said.

A 44-count indictment detailing the charges will be unsealed Thursday afternoon, according to District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Suffolk County acting Supreme Court Judge Fernando Camacho in Central Islip is expected to preside over the defendants’ arraignments.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Mets great Rusty Staub throws out the first Mets great Rusty Staub dies at 73
Fans file into NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum for State provides $6M for Coliseum renovation
Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and his wife, Katuria Video shows D’Amato cursing at wife in hospital bed
Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Ceremonies today honor fallen airmen of the 106th
There is a chance of light rain or Weather: Chance of light rain, highs in 50s
Actor Jace Norman with Kidsday reporters, from left, LI kids meet ‘Henry Danger’ star