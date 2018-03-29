DA: 5 with alleged gang ties indicted in sex trafficking ring
Five suspected members and associates of the Bloods gang have been indicted in a Suffolk sex trafficking ring, prosecutors said.
A 44-count indictment detailing the charges will be unsealed Thursday afternoon, according to District Attorney Timothy Sini.
Suffolk County acting Supreme Court Judge Fernando Camacho in Central Islip is expected to preside over the defendants’ arraignments.
