A Southampton man with gang ties pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter and other charges Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of a delivery driver in April 2018, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said Wednesday in a news release.

“This is a significant conviction of a highly dangerous gang member,” Sini said in the release. “From the minute this deadly crash occurred, he tried to evade law enforcement. At each step of the way, he attempted to avoid taking responsibility for this crash by tampering with evidence and intimidating witnesses, but today my office made sure he was held accountable.”

Chace Quinn, a/k/a Chase Quinn, 20, of the Shinnecock Indian Reservation, also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a D felony; intimidating a witness, an E felony; and driving while intoxicated, an E felony.

Quinn is a Bloods gang member, and he was indicted in June 2018 on the charges, according to the release.

On April 5, 2018, Quinn was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on County Road 39 while intoxicated when he struck and killed Joseph Lynn McAlla, 63, of Clifford, Pennsylvania, the release said.

Quinn left the scene without reporting the crash to police and continued driving to the Shinnecock Reservation.

McAlla was found dead in the road at approximately 2:30 a.m., by members of the Southampton Town Police Department. McAlla had just completed a delivery of stone to Southampton Masonry and was crossing the roadway when he was struck and killed, the release said.

The impact of the crash left debris spanning approximately 300 feet along the roadway. Police located the victim’s leg, which had been severed in the crash, approximately 70 feet away from his body, the release said.

Quinn was arrested by New York State Troopers on May 29, 2018, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunrise Highway while attempting to flee the state to live with family members in Georgia, according to police.

Quinn is scheduled to be sentenced by Suffolk County Acting Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho on June 13 and faceseight to 24 years in prison.