Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man charged in Bloomingdale’s robbery, assault on security

Daniel Charbonnier, 30, of Farmingville, was arrested after

Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy
A Farmingville man who attempted to steal merchandise from Bloomingdale’s in Garden City was charged with robbery and assault after he injured two store security workers, police said Monday.

The store employees confronted Daniel Charbonnier, 30, of Waverly Avenue, about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Nassau County police said.

“The defendant got physical, injuring both of them,” police said in a news release.

Police said he was charged with robbery, assault, petty larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance — cocaine that was found on him.

Charbonnier was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and he will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

