Two Bloomingdale's security guards are facing felony charges Wednesday after, police said, they used their position to steal more than a quarter-million dollars in merchandise from the Roosevelt Field mall store in East Garden City.

Nassau County police are still searching for an accomplice.

Police said Teron Butcher, 29, and Kenneth John, 30, both of Springfield Gardens, Queens, were arrested at Bloomingdale's at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Butcher and John are each charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree grand larceny. Additionally, Butcher is charged with third-degree grand larceny, while John also is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Both face arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if Butcher or John were represented by counsel.

Third Squad detectives said that while employed as a loss prevention agent at Bloomingdale's, Butcher "manipulated cameras" to allow John, who also was employed as an anti-theft agent, to "remain in the store after hours undetected." After altering those cameras on Sept. 22, police said, John and the accomplice "removed assorted merchandise" from the store.

Police did not detail the merchandise taken and said only that an investigation determined Butcher and John were also responsible for additional larcenies that occurred on "multiple dates." The dates of the other alleged offenses were not provided by police.

Police said the value of the stolen merchandise was in excess of $260,000.