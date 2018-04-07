TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
41° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested in knifepoint robbery of 7-Eleven, cops say

Suffolk County police said they arrested a man

Suffolk County police said they arrested a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Blue Point early Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Laura Blasey laura.blasey@newsday.com @lblasey
Print

A Blue Point man was arrested early Saturday after police said he robbed a 7-Eleven store at knifepoint.

Suffolk County police said Joseph Arcuri, 31, of Blue Point, entered the 7-Eleven at 49 Montauk Hwy. in Blue Point at about 3:33 a.m. and showed a knife to the cashier while demanding cash. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, police said.

Police said Canine Section Officer Stephen McSweeney and his dog, McClane, found the suspect nearby and arrested him.

Arcuri, of Blue Point, was charged with first degree robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Headshot

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

Latest Long Island News

Raymond Hansen was charged Friday after police said Bail set in Suffolk casino weapons case
Suffolk County police said burglars wearing ski masks Cops: Women tied up during home burglary
Fourth-graders at Centereach's Oxhead Road Elementary School, in It’s test time for NY students in grades 3-8
Dakota Schmidt, 11, a student at Sunrise Drive LIers discover the magic of mentoring
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini at a 4 suspected MS-13 killings: One year later
Weather forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018. LI weather: Spring remains chilly for now