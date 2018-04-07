A Blue Point man was arrested early Saturday after police said he robbed a 7-Eleven store at knifepoint.

Suffolk County police said Joseph Arcuri, 31, of Blue Point, entered the 7-Eleven at 49 Montauk Hwy. in Blue Point at about 3:33 a.m. and showed a knife to the cashier while demanding cash. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, police said.

Police said Canine Section Officer Stephen McSweeney and his dog, McClane, found the suspect nearby and arrested him.

Arcuri, of Blue Point, was charged with first degree robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.