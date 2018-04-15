A Blue Point man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning after he crashed his car into the garage of a house in Bayport and fled the scene, Suffolk County police said.

There were no injuries, police said.

Police said Kevin Sheehan Jr., 20, was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion shortly after midnight on Bayport Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a garage attached to a house near Davis Street.

Sheehan fled the scene in the car but Fifth Precinct officers took him into custody about a half-hour later on Second Avenue in Bayport, police said.

Police said Sheehan was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle crash, and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

Sheehan is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.