A Farmingdale man led police on a high-speed chase before crashing his car into a building Monday morning in Roslyn, officials said.

Wymann Wiggins, 28, and a 29-year-old female passenger were taken to a hospital after the accident, Nassau County police said.

A highway patrol officer saw Wiggins driving west “at a high rate of speed” on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 40 in Jericho about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The patrol officer tried without success to get Wiggins to pull over, police said.

Wiggins, driving a white BMW, got off the expressway at Exit 37 and turned right onto Mineola Avenue, police said.

He failed to negotiate a turn at Wallbridge Lane and crashed into the building at 1 Mineola Ave., police said.

Wiggins will be arraigned when medically practical on charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer and multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, police said.