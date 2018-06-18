TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
81° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Driver flees police, crashes car during pursuit, officials say

Wymann Wiggins, 28, and a 29-year-old female passenger were taken to a hospital after the accident, police said.

The Roslyn Highlands and Roslyn Rescue Fire Departments

The Roslyn Highlands and Roslyn Rescue Fire Departments work the scene of a car crash near Mineola Avenue and Walbridge Lane around 12:30 a.m. Monday after a Nassau County Police pursuit of a BMW sedan ended when the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a building at 1 Mineola Ave.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Farmingdale man led police on a high-speed chase before crashing his car into a building Monday morning in Roslyn, officials said.

Wymann Wiggins, 28, and a 29-year-old female passenger were taken to a hospital after the accident, Nassau County police said.

A highway patrol officer saw Wiggins driving west “at a high rate of speed” on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 40 in Jericho about 12:30 a.m., police said.

The patrol officer tried without success to get Wiggins to pull over, police said.

Wiggins, driving a white BMW, got off the expressway at Exit 37 and turned right onto Mineola Avenue, police said.

He failed to negotiate a turn at Wallbridge Lane and crashed into the building at 1 Mineola Ave., police said.

Wiggins will be arraigned when medically practical on charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer and multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Nicholas Weber during the Suffolk Division I Drug dealer pleads guilty to selling heroin in OD death
Alain Kaloyeros, center, exits a federal courthouse Feds: Kaloyeros' motive was to win favor with guv
Mr. Met will be at Dadfest June 23 'Dadfest' coming to the Coliseum
David S. Mack, left, Peter Florey, and Patricia Mack, McDonald, Florey possible MTA appointees
Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, will be arraigned Cops ID woman found fatally stabbed at Belmont Park
Kidsday reporters from Stony Brook in new yoga We’re with Jill