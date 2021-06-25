Nassau DA: Boat broker charged with grand larceny

A boat broker who lives in Seaford allegedly swindled a client out of more than $35,000 and now is facing a felony charge, Nassau prosecutors said Friday.

Authorities arrested Brendan Daly, 61, on Wednesday on a grand larceny charge and said he could serve up to 2 and 1/3 to 7 years in prison if convicted.

Daly pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in Nassau District Court before a judge released him on his own recognizance. A representative of Nassau's Legal Aid Society, which is representing Daly, declined to comment on the case Friday.

Prosecutors said Daly, whom they identified as the owner of All Points Yacht Sales in Port Jefferson, allegedly kept $35,807.88 he should have transferred to a client after a 2019 sale of a luxury vessel.

Daly helped in the sale and transfer of a client's boat to a buyer for $157,000, but never transferred the funds he should have back to his client after paying off a nearly $120,000 lien and taking a $1,250 commission. The client tried to reach Daly by email, text, phone and mutual contacts, but the boat broker never responded or sent the money, authorities said.

Prosecutors are asking any other potential victims of Daly to call the complaint unit of the Nassau district attorney's office at (516) 571-3505.