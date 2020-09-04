TODAY'S PAPER
Boat runs aground, hits house in Mastic Beach, police say

A 26-foot boat in Sheepen Creek ran aground

A 26-foot boat in Sheepen Creek ran aground Thursday night, hitting a house, Suffolk police said. Credit: On Scene Photography Inc. / Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 26-foot boat went up and over a rock jetty and onto a Mastic Beach peninsula Thursday night, hit a house a few dozen feet from the water and finally came to rest on the home's patio, according to police and photographs.

Photographs of the crash, which occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., show the Violet Road home did not appear to have been significantly damaged. Suffolk police said no one was injured.

The home is located off Sheepen Creek.

The 17-year-old operator of the boat, a Mastic Beach resident whose identity was withheld because he is a minor, was issued multiple summons and arrested on an unrelated warrant, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

