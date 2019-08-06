TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police searching for Bob's Stores shoplifters

Suffolk County police released a surveillance photo of two men they said they are seeking in connection with stealing merchandise from Bob's Stores in Selden on July 26. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Jasmine Fernandez jasmine.fernandez@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men who stole approximately $560 worth of clothing from a Bob’s Stores in Selden.

Police said the theft occurred around 12:20 p.m. on July 26.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information resulting in an arrest. Any possible information about the incidents can be submitted to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274657) or via email at www.tipsubmit.com.

All tips will be kept confidential.

