Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men who stole approximately $560 worth of clothing from a Bob’s Stores in Selden.

Police said the theft occurred around 12:20 p.m. on July 26.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information resulting in an arrest. Any possible information about the incidents can be submitted to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274657) or via email at www.tipsubmit.com.

All tips will be kept confidential.