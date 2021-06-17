TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police investigating death of man found on Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found just before 1 a.m. Thursday on a hiking trail in Port Jefferson Station.

Police said the body was found on the Greenway Trail near Clifton Place at 12:55 a.m.

The trail runs between Setauket-East Setauket and Port Jefferson Station.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

