Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found just before 1 a.m. Thursday on a hiking trail in Port Jefferson Station.

Police said the body was found on the Greenway Trail near Clifton Place at 12:55 a.m.

The trail runs between Setauket-East Setauket and Port Jefferson Station.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates