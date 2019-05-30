TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Body found by sanitation worker in Wyandanch 

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found by a sanitation worker on Thursday in Wyandanch, police said. The worker, who was on a garbage truck, found the body at about 7:15 a.m. on the side of Spruce Street, south of Jefferson Avenue, Suffolk County police said.  (Credit: James Carbone)

Suffolk police said a man whose body was found in Wyandanch early Thursday had suffered from head trauma, and detectives believe he was the victim of violence, but they have not determined if the man is a murder victim or died from other causes.

Sanitation workers found the body of the still-unidentified man shortly after 7 a.m. in a wooded area on Spruce Street, just south of Jefferson Avenue, Deputy Insp. Thomas Kenneally said during a news conference in Wyandanch on Thursday afternoon.

Kenneally, the commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau, said investigators do not know if the head injury was the cause of death. He said homicide detectives are engaged in “a very active death investigation.”

Sanitation worker Keenan Jones said he called police after he saw the body while he was working with a partner Thursday morning.

”It was kind of creepy,” Jones said “It’s a sad situation.”

Kenneally said investigators do not know if the man’s death is related to gang activity. He said police are trying to identify the victim, who he said appeared to be an adult black male. "The victim was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a statement.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office removed the body early Thursday afternoon while investigators combed the woods and street for evidence. Spruce Street, which was lined with crime-unit trucks and other police vehicles, remained closed early Thursday afternoon. 

Residents expressed shock at the discovery of the body, saying the neighborhood usually feels safe.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood, and that is why I’m shocked,” said resident Helen Little. “I know Wyandanch gets a bad name, but this area is very quiet.”

Shamiqwa Dixon, who was driving by the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Spruce Street with friends Dashia Armstorng and Karine Anderson, said the discovery of the body made her worry about her children.

“I have three young kids, I don’t need this going on near my kids,” Dixon said. “This is crazy.”

Jones said he thought of the victim’s family after he saw the body.

“We have to call the police,” Jones added. “That’s somebody’s son back there. That’s somebody’s father back there.”

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

