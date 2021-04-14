TODAY'S PAPER
Woman's body found in car trunk during Inwood traffic stop, NYPD says

Police on the Nassau Expressway in Inwood, where

Police on the Nassau Expressway in Inwood, where NYPD officers pulled over a car with a body in the trunk early Wednesday morning. Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The body of a woman was recovered from the trunk of a car after officers saw four men in Queens carrying and then placing a "large, unknown object" in the trunk early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said they observed the men shortly before 2 a.m. All four men then got into the car, which the police followed and then stopped near the Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in Inwood, the NYPD statement said.

An adult woman, wrapped in a blanket, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine what led to her death, police said.

The four men were arrested and the investigation continues, police added.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

