The body of a woman was recovered from the trunk of a car after officers saw four men in Queens carrying and then placing a "large, unknown object" in the trunk early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said they observed the men shortly before 2 a.m. All four men then got into the car, which the police followed and then stopped near the Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in Inwood, the NYPD statement said.

An adult woman, wrapped in a blanket, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine what led to her death, police said.

The four men were arrested and the investigation continues, police added.