Long IslandCrime

3 students arrested in Connetquot High School bomb plot, police say

Connetquot High School in Bohemia on Thursday. Three students were arrested and charged with conspiring to denonate a bomb at the school. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicole Fuller and Michael O'Keeffe nicole.fuller@newsday.com, michael.okeeffe@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Three Connetquot High School students were arrested Thursday on charges they conspired to build and detonate a bomb at their school, Suffolk police said.

A school administrator called police Thursday morning after being “informed by multiple students that they overheard three students during the bus ride home on May 1 discussing building a bomb to detonate at the school,” on Seventh Street in Bohemia, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The three accused students are 16-year-old males and are facing charges of fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony.

At the home of one of the charges students, was a copy of "The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains bomb-making instructions, police said.

Connetquot Superintendent Lynda G. Adams wrote in an email to teachers, staff and parents Thursday afternoon that after a “possible threat” was reported to school administrators, an investigation began immediately and Suffolk police were notified and the school was evacuated.

“SCPD cleared the building and all students and staff returned to class,” she said, adding that the district has a “security force that is top notch, consisting of retired and active duty police and emergency services personnel.”

The defendants, whose names were not released by police, are scheduled to be arraigned in youth court Thursday afternoon.

