Police are looking for the man who slashed another man in the face outside of a bowling alley in Baldwin, Nassau County police said Saturday.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was outside the Baldwin Bowling Center on Grand Avenue when he was attacked at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, said police, who identified the alleged slasher as Joey Bondsman, 28, of Booth Street in Hempstead.

Investigators said there was no provocation and Bondsman slashed the victim with an unknown object, causing a deep gash in his upper cheek.

The victim fled the scene and flagged down a First Precinct police officer to report the attack, cops said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he received more than 50 stitches to treat his wound, police said.

Anyone with information on Bondsman’s whereabouts is asked to call First Squad detectives at 516-573-6153, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.