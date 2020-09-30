TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police looking for driver who struck boy, then took off in SUV

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for the driver of a white Dodge Durango who they said struck and seriously injured a 14-year-old boy walking along a street late Sunday night in Rockville Centre.

A surveillance photo of the vehicle was released by Nassau County police First Squad detectives on Wednesday. Detectives are hopeful someone in the public will recognize the SUV and contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

Police said the driver was headed south on North Village Avenue when he struck the boy, who was walking south on the road shoulder, at 11:13 p.m. Witnesses told police the driver stopped, Got out of the SUV, "looked at the victim" — and then drove off. Witnesses also gave police a description of the driver, in addition to the surveillance footage acquired by detectives.

The victim was taken by Northwell Ambulance to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police said he was in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call First Squad detectives at 516-573-6153 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

