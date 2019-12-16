TODAY'S PAPER
10-year-old boy seriously injured in DWI crash, police say

A Suffolk County police officer examines a vehicle

A Suffolk County police officer examines a vehicle driven by a woman who was charged with driving while intoxicated after her car struck another, injuring a 10-year-old boy, on Veterans Memorial Highway in Holbrook Sunday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when the car he was riding in with his family was T-boned by an alleged drunken driver Sunday night in Holbrook, police said.

Suffolk County police said the boy, Lee Kaiser Jr. of Holbrook, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The rest of his family, identified as driver Lee Kaiser Sr., 40, Adriana Kaiser, 37, and sister Alessandra, 8, also were taken to Stony Brook with minor injuries, police said.

Police said the family was eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when their 2018 Honda sedan was struck by a 2012 Honda that “drove past a stop sign” on northbound Coates Avenue at about 8:55 p.m., colliding with the passenger side of the Kaiser’s car.

Police said the driver of the 2012 Honda, Lauren Ortiz, 23, of Emerald Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Ortiz was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

