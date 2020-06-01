TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Boy, 7, struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Mastic, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Mastic — and now police are asking for help in locating the vehicle and driver.

Suffolk County police said the incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. on eastbound Sunrise Highway between Exit 58 and Exit 59.

The identity of the child has not been released.

Police said the boy "wandered out of his residence" unattended and made his way to Sunrise Highway, where he was struck by the vehicle. The boy was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Major Case Unit detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to call them at 631-852-6555 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

