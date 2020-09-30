Judge denies request for a new trial in Boy Scout death case

A Suffolk County judge on Wednesday denied a request for a new trial for the Holbrook man convicted of driving drunk into a group of Boy Scouts — exactly two years after the crash in Manorville that killed seventh-grader Andrew McMorris and injured three boys from Troop 161.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho denied the request for Thomas Murphy, 61, of Wading River, despite claims from Murphy’s attorney that his client did not get a fair trial because jurors had allegedly discussed the case before deliberations, a violation of Camacho’s orders during the trial.

Camacho ruled the "isolated remarks" by jurors do not rise to the level of juror misconduct and prejudicial behavior.

"Jurors are human beings," Camacho said, adding that individuals stuck in a room together for weeks will talk despite his orders not to. "They are not robots."

More than 100 McMorris family members and supporters, wearing red in solidarity with Andrew, of Manorville, gathered in Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead Wednesday, where Camacho is expected to sentence Murphy later on Wednesday. Murphy faces 8 ⅓ to 25 years in prison.

Six friends and family of Andrew McMorris and the parents of Thomas and Dennis Lane, two of the Scouts who were injured in the crash, are expected to read victim impact statements before Camacho hands down a verdict.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Before sentencing, defense attorney Steve Politi submitted 100 letters from community members in support of Murphy receiving the minimum sentence.

Politi said Murphy lived "an exemplary life" before the crash and has not driven a car or drank alcohol in two years. He noted that his client shows up for court every day with his family and has treated the court with respect throughout the process.

Politi, whose request for a delay in sentencing was rejected by Camacho, also took issue with the number of family members expected to read victims impact statements.

He said allowing five McMorris family members to speak is "overkill" and "a bit excessive."

Politi said at a hearing before Camacho Tuesday that his client did not get a fair trial after an alternate juror in the 2019 trial testified that he witnessed other jurors regularly discussing the case despite the judge’s order.

But Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern argued Tuesday that "vague, generalized comments" by an otherwise "conscientious" jury were insufficient to set aside Murphy's nine-count guilty verdict.

An alternate juror testified that a deliberating juror admitted reading a newspaper story about the trial and learning information not presented to the jury. The deliberating juror denied that account.

Other jurors said they heard jurors commenting about witness testimony or about the contentious courtroom relationship between Camacho and Politi. But others testified they heard no such discussions. No juror admitted any improper conduct.

On Tuesday, alternate juror No. 5, a former Marine who was prevented from testifying on Sept. 16 because of COVID-19 restrictions, recalled hearing juror No. 2, before deliberations began, disagree with the conclusions of Jimmie Valentine, a defense expert in forensic toxicology.

Another juror privately called Politi a crass expletive, the alternate said, and others openly discussed the honesty of the Boy Scouts who testified about the crash.

Juror No. 2, who has denied the allegations, wrote a pair of notes to Camacho during the trial asking to question Valentine and to educate other jurors about scientific issues. Camacho rejected both requests.

But Politi called that juror "an unsworn witness" against the defense who helped sway the panel to convict Murphy.

In his summation Tuesday, Politi said all but the two jurors who substantiated his claims lied to ensure Murphy's guilty verdict was not reversed. During the trial, Politi accused Suffolk police officers, the Medical Examiner's Office, prosecutors, Scouts and their parents all of dishonesty or improper conduct to convict his client.

Prosecutors contend that Murphy spent hours before the crash drinking vodka at the Swan Lake Golf Club in Manorville before getting behind the wheel of his Mercedes SUV. Roughly a mile from the golf course, Murphy crossed a white fog line and crashed into the Scouts, who were on a 20-mile hike, prosecutors said. Politi contends that the boys were "poorly supervised" and wandered into the roadway.

John and Alisa McMorris, Andrew's parents, said they hope Wednesday's anniversary — and the prospect of Murphy's sentencing — will allow their family to begin healing.

Murphy was convicted of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular manslaughter; two counts of second-degree vehicular assault; driving while intoxicated; two counts of third-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree reckless endangerment.

On Wednesday, Camacho vacated two counts from the indictment — aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree assault — because they were "repetitive" and based on identical evidence to other charges that Murphy was convicted on.

The elimination of the charges, which were based on a recent unrelated court case, will not effect the sentencing guidelines, Camacho said.