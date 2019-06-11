A Suffolk judge on Tuesday denied a Holbrook man’s request to suppress statements the man made to a police officer in which he admitted he had three alcoholic beverages before he drove into a group of Boy Scouts in 2018, killing one member.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho also denied Thomas Murphy’s request to keep out of Murphy’s upcoming trial evidence that he had repeatedly refused to voluntarily submit to blood tests that would have determined the alcohol content or drugs in his blood on Sept. 30, 2018, the day of the deadly crash in Manorville.

The judge issued his rulings immediately following two hearings on Tuesday in Central Islip.

“They were not obtained by coercion,” Camacho said.

Murphy, accused of killing Andrew McMorris, 12, of Wading River, while driving drunk, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault, driving while intoxicated and other crimes. The most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 8⅓ to 25 years in prison.

The boy’s parents, John and Alisa McMorris, and the family’s supporters came to the hearings, which lasted about an hour.

At the hearings, a Suffolk County police officer and a sergeant testified that they followed the laws when they obtained the statements from Murphy.

Murphy’s defense attorney, Stephen McCarthy Jr. of Manhattan, said the judge’s decisions will not damage his client’s case. McCarthy, however, declined to say what is Murphy’s defense, other than to say his client maintains his innocence.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It was an appropriate ruling and an expected ruling,” said McCarthy.

In an interview after the hearings, Alisa McMorris said even if Murphy had chosen to plead guilty and spare her family the anguish of a protracted trial, that would not have offered any relief.

“I am not sure there is anything in this entire world that will ease my pain ever,” she said. “I want justice served.”

Murphy’s trial is set for Sept. 18.