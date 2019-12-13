Boy Scouts trial expert: 'You cannot get a good result from a bad sample'

A chemist and lab quality auditor testified Friday of "inconsistencies" in a blood test showing that a Holbrook man charged with driving drunk into a group of Boy Scouts, killing a 12-year-old, was legally intoxicated at the time of the crash last year.

Janine Arvizu, who consults for defense attorneys on laboratory results, raised concerns about the quality and instruments used by Suffolk County toxicologists to determine that Thomas Murphy's blood alcohol content was 0.13% — above the legal limit of 0.08% — four hours after the crash.

Arvizu noted that a pipette — a dispenser used by toxicologists to transport Murphy's blood from a vial and into a machine used to test Murphy's blood — was expired at the time of test.

A second pipette used by the toxicologist was not properly documented, making it impossible to know if it was properly calibrated, said Arvizu, who has managed laboratories for the Department of Energy and has audited dozens of government and commercial labs.

"It's absolutely essential that every piece of equipment used to make a measurement be documented," said Arvizu. who is testifying as a defense witness. "You cannot get a good result from a bad sample."

Arvizu also raised concerns about low levels of n-proponol -- a liquid added to the sample to achieve accuracy and precision -- in the blood test. Low level of n-proponol, she said, could cause an elevated BAC level.

Tensions ran high Friday at Murphy's Riverhead trial, now concluding its fifth week, with Murphy's defense attorney, Steven Politi, nearly landing in handcuffs.

At one point, Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau, asked for a short break to confer with his colleagues about details of Arvizu's testimony. When Ahern and the other prosecutors did not return to the courtroom for more than 45 minutes, Politi complained to the court about the delay.

Judge Fernando Camacho stood up from the bench and verbally chastised Politi, noting that he had granted the defense team multiple delays to prepare for previous witness testimony. Camacho then cited some personal or medical matter related to Ahern — the matter was not explained — with the judge saying that he was surprised the ADA "was even standing."

Camacho then erupted toward Politi: "How dare you? It's outrageous that you would do this."

The judge then warned Politi that if he said another word he would be held in contempt. When Politi attempted to speak again, Camacho again threatened to hold the defense counsel in contempt and the lawyer was immediately surrounded by five court officers." Camacho warned Politi to step out for a five minute break and then apologize to the court.

Politi quietly apologized to the court after the break. He later conceded that he had gotten a "little animated and sometimes I get a little upset. And that's just me."

Prosecutors contend that Murphy, 60, spent the morning of Sept. 30, 2018, drinking vodka with three friends at the Swan Lake Golf Course before driving his white Mercedes SUV over a white fog line along the shoulder of David Terry Road in Manorville and crashing into a group of Scouts from Troop 161. The crash killed Andrew McMorris and injured three other youths.