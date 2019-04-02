Judge in Boy Scout's case: 'I'm out of patience'

A Suffolk judge told a Holbrook man charged with killing a Boy Scout while driving drunk on Sept. 30 that he has run out of patience with the defendant claiming he wants to take responsibility for his actions but refusing to take a plea offer from prosecutors.

"I believed you," state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho said to Thomas Murphy, 60, as more than 100 family and friends of victim Andrew McMorris, 12, looked on in Central Islip. "At this point, I must tell you I'm out of patience. ... I will not have it."

Camacho told Murphy that if he wants to spare the McMorris family the protracted pain of a trial and years of appeals, he can plead guilty on May 2. If not, Camacho said the trial will begin in June.

Murphy is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault, driving while intoxicated and other crimes.

Murphy's attorney, Stephen McCarthy Jr. of Manhattan, read a statement on behalf of his client afterward.

"Each time we come to court, there is a tremendous outpouring of support and solidarity from the community for the McMorris family," the statement said. "My family and I hope and pray that this helps those affected by this tragedy to heal, especially the McMorris family. I ask, respectfully, that those who come to court allow myself and my family the time to fully evaluate my case, and my role in this tragic accident."

On previous court dates, Murphy has said he intended to take responsibility for his actions and not prolong the McMorris family's suffering.

Andrew's parents, Alisa and John McMorris, said Murphy is failing to do that.

"What this man is doing is not honorable," Alisa McMorris said, referring to the Scouts' code of honor. "We need justice, and we're willing to accept it. He needs to accept his earthly consequences. ... In the beginning, we believed him."

John McMorris, wearing his Scoutmaster uniform, said the case affects the larger community beyond his own family. "This was an insult to the Boy Scouts of America," he said.

At Murphy's arraignment in October, Assistant District Attorney Jacob DeLauter said witnesses reported that Murphy began drinking vodka almost as soon as he arrived at a Manorville golf club about 9 a.m. on Sept. 30.

"He drank a large amount of vodka until he was intoxicated," DeLauter said then. A blood sample drawn as a result of search warrant hours later showed a 0.13 percent blood alcohol content, DeLauter said. Forensic toxicologists estimate it was 0.19 percent at the time of the crash — more than double the legal standard of 0.08 percent.

After Murphy's group finished playing at Swan Lake Golf Club, DeLauter said one of the men was concerned enough to offer Murphy a ride. But DeLauter said Murphy declined, locked the doors of his Mercedes-Benz and drove off. Another witness said Murphy's car wandered out of its lane at least once.

A mile and a half from the clubhouse, a group of 18 people, including members of Boy Scout Troop 161 was walking single-file north on David Terry Road, facing traffic on the shoulder of the road, DeLauter said. All were wearing bright red shirts on that sunny morning.

All four tires of Murphy's car were off the road when it plowed into the group, DeLauter said then. Andrew McMorris died the next day from his injuries. Another Scout, Thomas Lane, 15, suffered numerous broken bones and remains hospitalized.

Murphy got out of his car right after the crash, and DeLauter said witnesses immediately smelled alcohol on his breath.

"He was too unsteady to safely complete field sobriety tests," DeLauter said then.