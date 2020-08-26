The sentencing of a Holbrook man found guilty of driving drunk and crashing into a group of Boy Scouts hiking in Manorville in 2018 — killing a 12-year-old — was abruptly postponed Wednesday amid allegations of jury misconduct.

Steven Politi, the attorney for defendant Thomas Murphy, 60, who was found guilty in December of nine charges for his role in the Sept. 30, 2018 crash on David Terry Road that killed Andrew McMorris, a seventh grader from Wading River, alleged in court papers that jurors had discussed the case among themselves before deliberations began.

Suffolk County Judge Fernando Camacho delayed the sentencing and agreed to hold a hearing on the allegations on Sept. 16.

Andrew's parents, Alisa and John McMorris, spoke outside the courtroom through tears.

"This is completely outrageous and to put a victim's family through this," the mother said of the sentencing delay.

Addressing Murphy, she said, "Take your sentence. Get some honor back to your family, and let Andrew rest in peace."

John McMorris said the family was praying and seeking strength from Andrew "to get us through this hell," but he said the family will prevail.

"It’s been 700 days since Andrew passed and we still can’t get justice," the father said, weeping. "This is cruel and unusual and despicable what they are doing to us."

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Murphy spent hours before the crash drinking vodka during a golf outing before getting in his car and driving.

But Politi told jurors the crash an "awful" car accident but not a crime.

The crash injured three other Scouts from Troop 161: Thomas Lane and his older brother Dennis Lane, both of Shoreham, and Kaden Lynch of Calverton.

Last year's six-week trial was marked by emotional testimony and the constant courtroom presence of the grieving boy's family and friends.

In the end, the jury in December convicted Murphy of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide; second-degree manslaughter; second-degree assault; two counts of second-degree vehicular assault; two counts of third-degree assault, and reckless driving. His sentencing had been scheduled for January but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As was the practice during the months long trial last year, McMorris family supporters wore red to court Wednesday morning in anticipation of the sentencing. Many wore face masks reading “We Speak for Andrew” and “Justice for Andrew.”

At a brief news conference before the sentencing, Chris McGrath — who is representing the McMorris family in a civil case against Murphy — said he hoped justice would be delivered for Andrew.

“Finally this day has come,” McGrath said. “Finally justice is going to be served. Finally the man who did this is going to be put where he belongs which is in jail.”

During the trial, Andrew's mother sat in the same front row seat she has occupied since the trial began Nov.12. She buried her face in her hands and appeared stunned.

Prosecutors contended Murphy spent the morning of the crash drinking vodka with three friends — Christopher DiMaria, Raymond O'Brien and Steven Meola — at the Swan Lake Golf Club in Manorville. DiMaria brought an opened bottle of Svedka vodka that he shared with Murphy and O'Brien. Meola does not drink alcohol, he testified.

The golfing foursome provided conflicting accounts of how much vodka was in the bottle — between one-third and one-quarter filled — although prosecutors contended the amount was significantly more. Murphy later purchased three mini vodka bottles on the 16th hole for himself, DiMaria and O'Brien.

As Murphy entered his white Mercedes SUV, Meola said he twice told his friend that he was too intoxicated to drive and offered to take him home. But Murphy disregarded the offer and told Meola he was capable of driving, prosecutors said.

Roughly a mile from the golf course, Murphy's SUV veered to the right, crossed a white fog line and crashed into the Scouts, who were on a 20-mile hike.

Law enforcement officials testified that shortly after the crash, Murphy smelled of liquor and appeared unsteady on his feet, with glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Murphy refused to take a Breathalyzer test at the crash scene and prosecutors obtained a warrant from a judge to draw his blood four hours after the crash. The blood test showed Murphy had a 0.13 BAC — over the legal limit of 0.08%.

Politi argued throughout the trial that his client was victimized by corrupt or incompetent county officials, from police and prosecutors to members of the toxicology lab, who rushed to judgment against his client to fit a predetermined narrative.

The attorney suggested the blood sample was improperly drawn, stored and analyzed, potentially causing an elevated BAC level. And he argued the Scouts, poorly supervised by adults, had wandered into the road moments before the crash — despite a multitude of witnesses who testified the children were walking safely on the road's shoulder.