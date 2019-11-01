TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Assistant scoutmaster from North Bellmore sexually abused boy, 12

Jonathan Spohrer, 26, of North Bellmore, was charged

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
An assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts was arrested Thursday for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy on sanctioned retreats, Nassau County police said Friday.

Jonathan Spohrer, 26, of North Bellmore, is charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. Police said Spohrer sexually abused the boy on multiple occasions from January 2018 through November 2018. The abuse took place at sanctioned retreats and meetings in Huntington, Putnam Valley and Bellmore, police said.

Spohrer was arrested at his home Thursday without incident, officials said.

He was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead where his bail was set at $13,000 bond and $6,500 cash, according to court records.

Spohrer’s attorney, Joseph Carbone Jr., could not be reached late Friday night. Spohrer’s next scheduled hearing is Nov. 14.

