Photos of the knife-wielding woman who police said tried to rob a BP gas station in Lake Ronkonkoma in March show her reaching over the counter in an attempt to steal cash from the register.

That attempt failed and she fled, empty-handed, police said.

The surveillance photos, released Tuesday by Suffolk County police in connection with a Crime Stoppers alert, were from the 6:30 p.m. robbery at the Church Street station on March 9.

The photos show the woman, described as being between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blond hair, blue eyes and a thin build, wearing a hoodie that has St. Joseph’s emblazoned on the back. Police said she also wore dark pants and white shoes.

Police said the woman, armed with a knife, demanded cash — only to have the clerk press a panic button.

Investigators are now asking anyone with information regarding the robbery attempt to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477 or to text any tips to SCPD with the message CRIMES (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest and all calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

