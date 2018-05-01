TODAY'S PAPER
Police release photos of woman wanted in gas station robbery

Suffolk County police released surveillance photos on Tuesday

Suffolk County police released surveillance photos on Tuesday of an attempted robbery March 9 at a BP station in Lake Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Photos of the knife-wielding woman who police said tried to rob a BP gas station in Lake Ronkonkoma in March show her reaching over the counter in an attempt to steal cash from the register.

That attempt failed and she fled, empty-handed, police said.

The surveillance photos, released Tuesday by Suffolk County police in connection with a Crime Stoppers alert, were from the 6:30 p.m. robbery at the Church Street station on March 9.

The photos show the woman, described as being between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blond hair, blue eyes and a thin build, wearing a hoodie that has St. Joseph’s emblazoned on the back. Police said she also wore dark pants and white shoes.

Police said the woman, armed with a knife, demanded cash — only to have the clerk press a panic button.

Investigators are now asking anyone with information regarding the robbery attempt to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477 or to text any tips to SCPD with the message CRIMES (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest and all calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

