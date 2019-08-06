A man stole $120 from the pocket of a woman at a BP gas station in Hauppauge on July 18, police said.

Now, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County police are asking the public for help to identify and find the man, who police said drove off from the Wheeler Road station in a small blue sedan shortly after the theft, which occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Anyone with tips about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email tipsubmit.com.

Tipsters with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. All tips will be kept confidential, police said.