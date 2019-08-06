TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man stole $120 from woman at Hauppauge gas station, police say

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who stole $120 from a woman at a gas station in Hauppauge last month. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Jasmine Fernandez jasmine.fernandez@newsday.com
Print

A man stole $120 from the pocket of a woman at a BP gas station in Hauppauge on July 18, police said. 

Now, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County police are asking the public for help to identify and find the man, who police said drove off from the Wheeler Road station in a small blue sedan shortly after the theft, which occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Anyone with tips about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email tipsubmit.com.

Tipsters with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. All tips will be kept confidential, police said.

By Jasmine Fernandez jasmine.fernandez@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Fourth-grade teacher Coleen Mason and student Austin Welter, LI students rally for new water fountains at schools
Nassau County Police Officers Eddie Hocton, left, and Nassau, Suffolk gear up for National Night Out
New York Attorney General Letitia James presents a Settlement with LexisNexis nets $700,000 for LI police
Nassau County Executive Thomas Gulotta in Mineola in Ex-County Executive Thomas Gulotta dies at 75
Living on canals isn't always easy but always a joy
Shelter Island windmill gets 21st century tuneup
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search