An investigation into Bay Shore-area commercial burglaries led police to arrest a homeless man Monday and charge him with breaking into four businesses last week in Bay Shore and Brentwood, police said.

Suffolk County police Third Squad detectives located the suspect, identified as Jesus Vazquez, 40, near the intersection of Park Avenue and Main Street in Bay Shore and arrested him at 5:26 p.m., police said.

Vazquez was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on May 8, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police said Vazquez burglarized M&J Discount at 781 Suffolk Ave. in Brentwood at about 9:15 p.m. on April 13, then burglarized the Union Boulevard Deli at 2116 Union Blvd. in Bay Shore at 12:35 a.m. on April 14. Police said Vazquez also burglarized Main Street Wine & Liquor at 273 W. Main St. in Bay Shore twice — the first time at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday and then again at 5:10 a.m. on Friday.

Police did not disclose any of the proceeds from any of the burglaries. They said surveillance video and other evidence led investigators to identify Vazquez.