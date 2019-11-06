Suffolk police are looking for an armed robber who investigators believe robbed a 7-Eleven and a gas station 15 minutes apart in the Town of Islip early Wednesday.

The first robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven at 1320 5th Ave. in Bay Shore at about 3:05 a.m., Suffolk County police said. About 15 minutes later, police said an armed man entered the BP gas station at 660 Islip Ave. in Brentwood, robbing that business as well.

Police said in the first incident the robber entered, displayed "what appeared to be a handgun," then demanded cash. The employee complied.

The second robbery had the same M.O., police said.

"Detectives believe both robberies may have been committed by the same man," police said in a statement about the incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.