TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police seek suspect, information in armed robberies

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police are looking for an armed robber who investigators believe robbed a 7-Eleven and a gas station 15 minutes apart in the Town of Islip early Wednesday.

The first robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven at 1320 5th Ave. in Bay Shore at about 3:05 a.m., Suffolk County police said. About 15 minutes later, police said an armed man entered the BP gas station at 660 Islip Ave. in Brentwood, robbing that business as well.

Police said in the first incident the robber entered, displayed "what appeared to be a handgun," then demanded cash. The employee complied.

The second robbery had the same M.O., police said.

"Detectives believe both robberies may have been committed by the same man," police said in a statement about the incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police in front of Abbey Lane Cops: Man struck by car outside polling site in Levittown
The owner of the Watermill, seen on May Smithtown official warns of impacts of Watermill hotel plan
Nicole Sprout, 42, speaks about sexual abuse she Woman sues ex-Salvation Army commander for childhood abuse
This Sea Cliff home is on the market Southern-style Sea Cliff home lists for $1.349M
The Suffolk County Police Department responded to a Driver killed in crash with transit bus, police say
Donald Clavin, Republican candidate for Town of Hempstead Clavin claims win, Gillen doesn't concede in town supervisor race
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search