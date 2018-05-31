A Brentwood man faces drug and weapon charges for having assault rifles, large-capacity magazines, crack cocaine and heroin in his home and in a nearby storage unit, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the items were found when they executed search warrants Wednesday morning at the Merrill Street home of Yasir Carnegie, 35, and at a storage unit about four blocks away on Pine Aire Drive in North Bay Shore.

In all, police said they found 80 grams of crack cocaine, 35 grams of heroin, a quantity of ecstasy, 47 illegal large-capacity magazines for AR-15 and AK-47 assault rifles, .223 bullets, parts for AR-15s, more than $18,000 in cash and a machine for counting money.

Carnegie was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on several counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.