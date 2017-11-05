Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash that killed an unidentified man Sunday in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

The man was walking on Suffolk Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue, at about 3:20 a.m. when he was struck, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call the Suffolk County Police Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-220-TIPS.