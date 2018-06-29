Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Brentwood late last year.

The offer from Crime Stoppers on Friday came as the Suffolk County Police Department renewed its request for the public’s help in finding the driver.

Detectives said anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

The victim, Fredy Rivera-Bravo, 56, of Brentwood, was crossing Second Avenue near Seventh Street about 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 19 when he was hit, police said.

A police spokeswoman said Friday that investigators thought at first the vehicle might be a Kia Soul, but have since stopped pursuing that theory.