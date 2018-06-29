TODAY'S PAPER
Police renew call for help in finding Brentwood fatal hit-run driver

Investigators at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run

Investigators at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run on Second Avenue near Seventh Street in Brentwood on Nov. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Brentwood late last year.

The offer from Crime Stoppers on Friday came as the Suffolk County Police Department renewed its request for the public’s help in finding the driver.

Detectives said anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

The victim, Fredy Rivera-Bravo, 56, of Brentwood, was crossing Second Avenue near Seventh Street about 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 19 when he was hit, police said.

A police spokeswoman said Friday that investigators thought at first the vehicle might be a Kia Soul, but have since stopped pursuing that theory.

