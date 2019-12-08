TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Son fatally stabs his mother in Brentwood, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene in Brentwood

Suffolk County police at the scene in Brentwood on Sunday morning where a woman was fatally stabbed by her son, authorities said.

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
A Brentwood woman was fatally stabbed Sunday morning by her son while they sat in a car parked in front of their Adams Avenue, Suffolk police said.

The attack was reported shortly after 6 a.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The son is in police custody.

The identities and ages of the victim and her son were not released.

Officials with the Suffolk County Crime Lab were on the scene as of 11 a.m. Sunday. Police had taped off the streets in front of the house where three cars were parked as investigators from the homicide unit inspected the vehicles.

No further details were immediately available.

With Vera Chinese

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

