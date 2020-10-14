TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Brentwood man fatally shot in Coram, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Charles Barker, 48, of Brentwood, Wednesday morning in Coram. Police said officers found Barker about 6:30 a.m. on the ground near Fillmore Court with a gunshot wound.   Credit: James Carbone

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Brentwood man was fatally shot in Coram Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said.

A 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. to the Suffolk police department reported a man on the ground near Fillmore Court with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

When officers from the Sixth Precinct arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Charles Baker, 48, according to police.

Baker was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, police said

No other information was available Wednesday night.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

