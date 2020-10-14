A Brentwood man was fatally shot in Coram Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said.

A 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. to the Suffolk police department reported a man on the ground near Fillmore Court with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

When officers from the Sixth Precinct arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Charles Baker, 48, according to police.

Baker was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, police said

No other information was available Wednesday night.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.