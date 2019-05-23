A Brentwood man went into a massage parlor Wednesday and left two young children by themselves in his car, Nassau police said.

Jonathan Lopez, 28, left the car unlocked with his girlfriend's two boys, ages 3 and 9, inside at about 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Verma Plaza on South Broadway in Hicksville, police said.

Narcotics vice detectives were at the plaza on an investigation when they saw Lopez leave the children, authorities said, and while at least one detective stayed with the boys, others took Lopez into custody at the massage parlor.

The children were returned to their mother, police said.

Lopez, of Stahley Street, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.